“Israeli” Army Device Stolen, Used in Dimona Burglary

By Staff, agencies

"Israel's" Channel 14 reported on Monday the theft of a unique military hacking device from a special unit of the army, confirming that the technology was recently used by criminals in a series of robberies targeting safes and gas stations.

According to the channel, the latest burglary took place overnight in Dimona, causing damage estimated at hundreds of thousands of shekels.

Security sources say the device had been designed for specialized army operations but was instead repurposed by criminal groups for break-ins.

The Dimona case adds to a long record of repeated thefts from the stockpiles of the occupation army. In recent years, weapons, ammunition, and tactical equipment have been stolen on a massive scale.

In November 2022, more than 73,000 bullets and 72 grenades were stolen from the “Tznobar” base in the occupied Golan Heights, prompting an “Israeli” Channel 13 correspondent to label the army a “laughing stock”. Just months later, in June 2023, another 26,000 bullets and weapons vanished from a southern military bunker.

In 2024, eighteen containers of rifles, bulletproof vests, and night-vision devices were looted from a “Negev” base. Earlier in 2025, “Israeli” police admitted that stolen army weapons had been used in more than 50 operations inside “Israel”.

Reports from 2021 showed that as many as 70% of shootings in “Israel” were carried out with weapons originally stolen from the army.