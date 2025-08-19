Australia Slams “Israel” over Unjustified Visa Revocations

By Staff, Agencies

Australia has condemned “Israel” for revoking visas held by its diplomats to the Palestinian Authority, a retaliatory move triggered by Canberra’s refusal to admit a far-right “Israeli” politician.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong condemned the visa revocations on Tuesday, calling it an “unjustified reaction” that deepened the “Israeli” isolation at a time when, she stressed, dialogue had to be prioritized.

Such moves on the part of “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet also undermined diplomacy and international efforts towards the realization of peace, she added.

Canberra had banned Simcha Rothman, a politician closely aligned with Netanyahu's coalition, who had previously advocated “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians. Rothman had been slated to deliver a set of addresses in the country.

Within hours, “Israeli” Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced he was pulling the Australian diplomats’ visas.

He even went further, instructing the “Israeli” embassy in Canberra to apply heightened scrutiny to any future visa requests from Australian officials.

Saar said the move was also meant as a response to an earlier decision by the Australian government to recognize the Palestinian state at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Many countries, including the entity’s own allies such as France, have announced similar plans to recognize Palestine since October 2023, when Tel Aviv began a war of genocide on the Gaza Strip.

The groundswell of support flies directly in the face of the regime’s decades-long campaign of occupation and aggression targeting Palestinian rights and sovereignty, including the genocide that has so far claimed the lives of more than 62,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

While welcoming the prospect of the recognitions, critics have underscored the need for the entity’s staunchest allies to decisively stop providing “Tel Aviv” with their unrestrained arms supplies, which have proven a key factor contributing to its expansionist and genocidal schemes.