NATO: 30 Countries Working on Security Guarantees for Ukraine
By Staff, Agencies
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte revealed that a coalition of 30 countries, including Japan and Australia, is actively working to establish long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, as military tensions with Russia continue as the latter continues to make advances in the Donbass.
In an interview with Fox News, Rutte stated that the effort is being led by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.
“Over the last couple of months, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, the British prime minister, and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, a group of now 30 countries, including Japan and Australia, are working on this concept of security guarantees,” Rutte said.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, along with European Union leaders, at the White House.
According to The Wall Street Journal [WSJ], US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead a team of national security advisors and NATO officials in the next phase of drafting the proposed security guarantees. The initiative represents a coordinated NATO effort to offer long-term commitments to Kiev amid the ongoing war.
