Iran to Launch First Martyr Soleimani Satellites by March

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Space Agency announced plans to carry out the first test launches of satellites from the “Martyr Soleimani” narrowband constellation before the end of the year, marking the initial step in a 20-satellite project scheduled to be completed by 2026.

Hassan Salarieh, head of the Iranian Space Agency, said the Martyr Soleimani project is the country’s first narrowband satellite constellation, designed to expand Internet of Things [IoT] services using fully indigenous expertise.

He explained that nearly 20 satellites will be built and deployed in orbits with different inclinations to provide narrowband communications across the nation.

“The design phase of the constellation began in the second half of 2023, and most of the subsystems are now under construction,” Salarieh said, adding that the project is being carried out by a consortium of private and state entities.

According to him, trial launches of prototype satellites are set for this year to carry out initial testing. The main batch of satellites will be developed in 2025, with full-scale launches expected to begin in late 2025 and continue into 2026.

Salarieh noted that delays are possible due to the technical challenges of space projects, which he described as “natural in this industry.” Still, he emphasized that overall progress is satisfactory and that Iran’s first domestically developed satellite constellation will soon be in orbit, laying the groundwork for the country’s broader telecommunications network.