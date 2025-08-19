Death Toll of Palestinian Journalists in Gaza Reaches 239 Amid Ongoing “Israeli” Attacks

By Staff, Agencies

Local Gaza authorities confirmed that another Palestinian journalist was killed in a recent “Israeli” strike, bringing the total number of journalists killed since October 2023 to 239.

Medical sources reported that the strike targeted Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood on Monday, leaving at least three Palestinians dead and several others wounded. Among the victims was journalist Islam Al-Koumi.

Separately, the remains of journalist Marwa Musallam were recovered weeks after she was buried under rubble from an “Israeli” airstrike in Gaza City in July. Her calls for rescue had gone unanswered due to restrictions preventing aid workers from reaching her. Her body was discovered 45 days later.

The mounting death toll has sparked renewed concern among media advocacy groups. The Columbia Journalism Review [CJR] recently invited proposals from journalists, editors, and rights specialists on how to better protect Palestinian reporters in Gaza. Suggested measures included sanctions against “Israeli” officials, media strikes, coordinated blackouts, and pressing charges at the International Criminal Court [ICC].

Sharif Abdel Kouddous of Drop Site News proposed that Western journalists could strike until their institutions adopt meaningful changes. One such measure, he suggested, could be mandatory disclaimers in reports quoting “Israeli” officials, noting that “Israel” has killed more journalists in Gaza than any other country since record-keeping began, undermining the credibility of its statements.

Meanwhile, the Federation of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] condemned the deliberate targeting of Palestinian journalists. The body stressed that these killings represent violations of international law and reflect a systematic “Israeli” policy of silencing the press, confiscating the truth, and preventing global awareness of ongoing crimes in Gaza.

The war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has already claimed the lives of at least 62,004 Palestinians—most of them women and children—while leaving the territory devastated and suffering from severe food shortages.

International legal bodies have taken action: the ICC issued arrest warrants last November against “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity. Simultaneously, “Israel” faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice [ICJ].