Congress to Begin Receiving Epstein Files Amid Bipartisan Pressure on Trump’s DOJ

By Staff, Agencies

Congress is set to begin receiving records related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein later this week, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer [R-Ky.].

The Department of Justice will start releasing documents on Friday, following a subpoena deadline.

“There are many records in DOJ's custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted,” Comer said in a statement on X.

He praised what he described as the Trump administration’s “commitment to transparency” in providing information on the matter.

The Justice Department declined to comment. In July, it had determined that no further disclosures about Epstein were warranted, a stance that angered Trump supporters who had been promised sweeping transparency.

Instead, the administration had previously released only a small batch of records—most of which were already public—leaving conservative activists and lawmakers dissatisfied.

The House Oversight Committee’s demand included 10 subpoenas to former Democratic and Republican officials for information about Epstein’s potential ties and past investigations.

Lawmakers are also seeking testimony from Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein’s abuse network.

Maxwell’s scheduled testimony in August was postponed, pending her petition for appeal before the Supreme Court.

The Trump administration has come under rare bipartisan pressure for what critics call inadequate disclosure on the “Epstein files”.

Both Republicans and Democrats have pressed for full transparency, with lawmakers from both parties preparing further hearings and testimony.

In early September, Reps. Thomas Massie [R-Ky.] and Ro Khanna [D-Calif.] plan to bring survivors of Epstein’s abuse to Washington to intensify calls for more disclosures. Meanwhile, constituents have directly confronted Republican lawmakers at town halls, expressing frustration over the administration’s handling of the case.