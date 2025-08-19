Ukraine Seeks $100 Billion European-Funded US Arms Deal

By Staff, Agencies

Ukraine has asked its European allies to finance a $100 billion package of American-made weapons, the Financial Times reported, as Kiev continues to press for long-term security guarantees from Washington.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, alongside several Western European leaders, met US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday to discuss the war effort and ongoing diplomatic talks.

Trump, who has been critical of previous administrations’ unconditional aid to Kiev, announced last month that NATO allies would bear the costs of US-supplied weapons for Ukraine.

In addition to the arms procurement proposal, Ukraine is reportedly preparing a $50 billion program to domestically produce drones.

According to FT, a document shared with Washington suggests that Kiev also intends to acquire at least ten Patriot air defense systems.

European nations have struggled to expand defense production to meet Ukraine’s demands, even as Ukrainian forces continue to lose ground to Russia.

Following a one-on-one meeting in Alaska on Friday, Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, though he offered no details.

Kiev has long sought NATO-level security commitments, while some European states have floated the deployment of peacekeepers. Moscow, however, has made clear it will not accept any Western troops in Ukraine.