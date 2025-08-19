Please Wait...

Lavrov: Trump Invited to Russia
folder_openRussia access_time 48 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has received a formal invitation to visit Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed.

During last week’s summit in Alaska, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the invitation to Trump in person.

In an interview with the television channel Rossiya 24 on Tuesday, Lavrov stated that Trump “has an invitation” and recalled that during the summit, the US president had indicated that the idea of him visiting Russia is “interesting”.

During their joint press conference with Putin last week, Trump admitted, however, that he could “get a little heat” for traveling to Moscow.

Nevertheless, he said he can “see it possibly happening”.

 

Comments

