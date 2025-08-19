US-“Israeli” Genocide in Gaza: Civilian Death Toll Surpasses 62k

By Staff, Agencies

The civilian death toll in Gaza has climbed to 62,004 as “Israel”, backed by the US, continues its devastating military campaign targeting besieged Palestinians.

Starving aid seekers remain the main victims of the latest strikes.

Since early Monday, at least 30 Palestinians have been martyred across the Gaza Strip, including 14 who were waiting for desperately needed food aid.

A medical source confirmed that three people were killed and others injured in a strike on the al-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, where journalist Islam Al-Koumi was among the casualties.

In a separate attack east of Deir al-Balah, “Israeli” forces opened fire on civilians waiting for aid near Kissufim, killing four.

Additional artillery shelling in Gaza City and Deir al-Balah claimed the lives of four more, including another journalist.

West of Khan Yunis, an airstrike hit a tent sheltering displaced families, killing two Palestinians, one of them a child.

Palestinian officials reported that nearly 30 aid seekers were martyred on Monday alone, bringing the total number of those slain while awaiting food aid to over 1,960.

“Israeli” bombardment of Gaza City, already reduced to rubble, has intensified in an effort to forcibly displace tens of thousands of residents toward the south.

Al-Jazeera noted that the entity is deploying heavy artillery, fighter jets and drones in what it described as “profoundly overwhelming” destruction.

Despite repeated displacement, many Palestinians are once again forced to flee Gaza City, while others refuse to leave. On Sunday, airstrikes martyred nearly 60 people and further damaged what little remains of the city’s healthcare facilities.

Among the displaced, despair is widespread. Bilal Abu Sitta, who lost his home, asked: “How am I supposed to even get there? I need nearly $900 to move—I don’t even have a dollar”.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s hospitals reported five new deaths from malnutrition, including two children, raising the total to 263 since the war began. At least 112 of the victims were children.

The genocidal campaign waged by “Israel” with US support has so far martyred more than 62,000 civilians and injured at least 156,230 others.