Iran, Armenia Sign 10 MOUs During Pezeshkian’s Key Visit
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed 10 memoranda of understanding in Yerevan on Tuesday, covering diplomacy, economy, industries, infrastructure, healthcare, environment, education, culture, and tourism.
The agreements, sealed on the second day of Pezeshkian’s visit, were followed by a joint statement aimed at strengthening ties between the neighboring states.
The deal has reportedly included a plan to set up a transit road, which could connect Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The Iranian president was accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and several cabinet ministers.
The trip comes shortly after Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a US-mediated peace deal at the White House, a move welcomed by Tehran but accompanied by warnings against foreign interference in the South Caucasus.
A day earlier, Pezeshkian had met in Yerevan with elite Iranologists and Armenia-based Iranians, besides partaking in a meeting of the countries’ business leaders.
Upon departing for Armenia, he had identified the purpose of the trip as the enhancement of bilateral ties between the “friendly neighboring” nations.
His administration, the president also noted, had accorded priority to the development of cooperation between the Islamic Republic and the countries whose foreign policy standing was aligned with that of Tehran.
