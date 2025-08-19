Poll Shows Zohran Mamdani Leading NYC Mayoral Race

By Staff, Agencies

Democratic primary winner and State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has surged ahead in New York City’s mayoral race, with a new poll placing him far ahead of his rivals and signaling a broader shift toward progressive politics within the Democratic Party.

The August 11 survey found Mamdani leading with 42% support, compared to 23% for former Governor Andrew Cuomo and just 9% for incumbent Mayor Eric Adams.

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa registered 17%, while 8% of voters remain undecided. Independent candidate Jim Walden trailed with 1.4%.

Mamdani also recorded the highest favorability rating at 47%, outpacing Cuomo (38%), Sliwa (31%), Adams (25%), and Walden (9%).

Mamdani’s campaign has gained traction on promises of higher taxes for millionaires and corporations, a citywide rent freeze, and expanded public services including free childcare and public transit.

His platform, rooted in housing justice and affordability, has positioned him in sharp contrast to centrist Democrats.

Analysts say Mamdani is now the candidate to beat. Columbia University’s Robert Y. Shapiro told Newsweek that “it looks like Mamdani’s race to lose,” adding that neither Cuomo nor Adams can overtake him without major shifts in voter sentiment.

National figures have also weighed in. Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed Mamdani as a champion of working families, while Republican Senator John Kennedy criticized Democratic leaders for not distancing themselves from his progressive agenda.

The November 4 election is expected to hinge on turnout, youth mobilization, and potential vote-splitting if Cuomo or Adams pursue independent bids.

Observers also note that national dynamics—including possible involvement from figures like former President Donald Trump—could further shape the race.

For now, Mamdani holds a commanding lead, underscoring the growing strength of progressive politics in New York City and raising questions about the Democratic Party’s future direction.