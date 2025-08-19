UN Condemns “Israeli” Minister Ben-Gvir for Assault on Palestinian Leader Barghouti

By Staff, Agencies

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights [OHCHR] has strongly condemned “Israeli” far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for verbally assaulting Marwan Barghouti, a prominent Palestinian political leader who has been imprisoned by the “Israeli” entity since 2002.

In a statement released Tuesday, the OHCHR criticized Ben-Gvir for storming Barghouti’s cell, taunting him and then posting the footage online. The video, shared on social media Thursday, shows Ben-Gvir telling Barghouti: “You will not win. He who messes with the people of ‘Israel’ … we will wipe him out. You will not defeat us”.

OHCHR spokesman Thameen al-Kheetan described the conduct as unacceptable, stating, “The minister’s behavior and the publication of the footage constitute an attack on Barghouti’s dignity.” He stressed that “international law requires that all detainees be treated humanely, with dignity, and that their human rights be fully respected and protected.”

Al-Kheetan further warned that Ben-Gvir’s actions “may encourage violence against Palestinian [abductees] and pave the way for additional violations in ‘Israeli’ prisons.”

Raed Abu al-Hummus, head of the Palestinian Prisoners’ and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs Commission, also condemned the incident, describing it as both a public threat and proof of the minister’s ongoing incitement to violence.

“Ben-Gvir has tortured prisoners in front of cameras, and his record is filled with hatred and racism. For him to dare attack a leader of Abu al-Qassam’s stature is a blatant breach of red lines, and we fear for his life,” he said Thursday.

Barghouti, 66, is serving five life sentences for his role in the Palestinian resistance. Widely regarded as a unifying figure among Palestinians, he is often referred to as the “Palestinian Mandela”.

His release has long been a central demand of Palestinian resistance movements, including Hamas, but is seen as a threat to the leadership of Palestinian Authority [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas. In May 2024, senior PA officials, including Hussein al-Sheikh, indicated to mediators that the party opposed Barghouti’s release.

Since October 7, 2023, when the “Israeli” entity launched its genocidal war on Gaza, Barghouti has been held in solitary confinement at Ganot prison in the occupied territories. His family and supporters now fear for his safety following Ben-Gvir’s threats, warning that the minister’s aggressive conduct could pave the way for Barghouti’s execution.