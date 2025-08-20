- Home
France to Bibi: We Need No Lesson on Antisemitism
By Staff, Agencies
France’s Minister for Europe, Benjamin Haddad, said on Tuesday that the country has “no lessons to learn in the fight against antisemitism,” responding to accusations made by “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against President Emmanuel Macron.
Speaking on French broadcaster BFMTV, Haddad stated, “I would like to say very clearly and very firmly that this issue of antisemitism, which is poisoning our European societies... cannot be exploited.”
Netanyahu had unsurprisingly accused Macron of fueling antisemitism following France’s decision to recognize the State of Palestine.
The Elysee Palace also strongly condemned Netanyahu’s remarks, calling his attempt to link France’s recognition of Palestine with antisemitism both “abject” and “erroneous.”
France reiterated its commitment to combating antisemitism while affirming its sovereign right to recognize Palestinian statehood as part of its diplomatic policy.
On July 30, France and 14 other nations endorsed a declaration signaling a possible surge in future recognitions of a Palestinian state. The document, referred to as the New York Call and released by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, states that the signatories have either already recognized Palestine or are actively weighing such a move.
In response, “Israeli” Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is advocating for the closure of France’s consulate in occupied Al-Quds, as confirmed by an “Israeli” diplomat speaking to “The Times of Israel”, in response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s intention to recognize a Palestinian state.
