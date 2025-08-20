“Israeli” Reservists Losing Will in Gaza War

By Staff, Agencies

A new study by the Hebrew University has found that nearly a quarter of "Israeli" reservists have lost significant motivation to continue fighting in Gaza, while almost half expressed negative feelings toward the government and its handling of the war and the captive issue.

The survey, conducted among more than 300 reservists currently serving in Gaza, revealed that 25.7% reported a major drop in motivation since the war began, while another 10% said their motivation had declined slightly.

When asked about their views on the campaign itself, 47% of respondents expressed negative feelings toward "Israel's" management of the war and negotiations over captives held in Gaza.

Reuters reported that, after nearly two years of fighting and as the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] prepare for further escalation, disillusionment is spreading through its ranks.

In March, the "Israeli" outlet Ynet noted that the number of reservists reporting for duty had fallen by 30% compared to military requirements.

The growing frustration among "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] members has been accompanied by harsh criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Roni Zahavi, a reserve pilot who resigned after the collapse of the most recent ceasefire, told Reuters that this war is purely political, its only purpose is to keep Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister, who's ready to sacrifice the captives, forces, and the settlers just to stay in power. "This is 'Israel’s' tragedy," he said.

A special forces officer echoed those concerns, saying neither the political nor military leadership has a clear post-war plan.

“There is a failure of vision at both the political and senior military levels. It is a real shortcoming,” he told Reuters.

An IOF member has taken his own life shortly after returning from combat operations in the Gaza Strip, "Israeli" media reported on Friday.

According to the reports, he died by suicide on Thursday in the north of the occupied Palestinian territories, while his unit continues to fight in Gaza.

Investigations conducted by the IOF revealed that the most recent suicides among its members stem from combat-related circumstances and the difficulties associated with prolonged deployments in active combat zones.

The suicides resulted from the traumatic scenes the IOF members witnessed, the loss of their fellow troops, and an inability to cope with the emotional toll of their experiences, according to the findings published by the official IOF broadcaster.

A high-ranking military official explained to Reshet Bet that the majority of IOF members' suicides stemmed from the difficult conditions created by the complicated postwar situation, noting the extreme challenges and the considerable volume of incidents.

According to "Israel's" Kan TV channel, the IOF carried out investigations into every suicide, reviewing the victims' personal notes and speaking with those closest to them. Kan reported that there have been 16 suicides among IOF members in the first seven months of 2025, seven of whom were reservists, including four reservist deaths occurring in the previous month alone.