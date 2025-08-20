“Israel” Mobilizes Forces; Hamas Hits Ethnic Cleansing

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" set to unleash 80,000 reservists for full-scale push on Gaza City — its most extreme move yet in the ongoing war of genocide.

Various "Israeli" media outlets reported the plan on Wednesday, saying the occupation entity was to issue up to 80,000 reservist call-up orders later in the day.

The reservists are to be mobilized a month ahead of schedule. "Israel" decided to go ahead with implementing the plan early so it can “support assault preparations,” the outlets reported.

The move would defy admissions by "Israeli" officials, themselves, about growing signs of internal fatigue among the troops as a result of the rapid and steady escalation of the genocide throughout its roughly-22-month-long course.

Pointing to the involvement, which has stretched the military to its absolute limits despite unwavering Western support, the officials have warned that turnout among reservists could be far lower than the time, when the warfare began.

A diminished response, they cautioned, could drag the occupation scheme well into the next year.

The entity's minister for war affairs Yisrael Katz had announced on Tuesday that he had approved new operational plans alongside the “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] chief Eyal Zamir and intelligence chiefs.

The strategy calls for regular brigades to encircle the city, forcing its roughly one million residents to flee.

The war has featured countless such summary assaults, which has seen hundreds of thousands of civilians fail to make time to escape in time beforehand.

Also on Tuesday, Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari confirmed that Gaza’s Hamas resistance movement had responded positively to a new ceasefire proposal.

"Israel", though, claims it is yet “studying” Hamas’ response, while pressing ahead with war planning. Hamas leaders have said the procrastination revealed the true nature of the entity’s intentions.

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said, “After the Hamas movement submitted its response, which expressed approval within the framework of a national position assessment, we are now waiting for the Zionist enemy’s reply to the mediators’ new proposal.”

“The reaction of the Zionists on Tuesday revealed Netanyahu’s sinister intentions to prolong the war, pursue mass killings, and carry out ethnic cleansing.”