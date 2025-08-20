Australia to Netanyahu: Strength Isn’t Killing, Starving Children

By Staff, Agencies

Australia’s government has rejected Benjamin Netanyahu’s incendiary criticism and accused some "Israeli" politicians of “bigoted” views about Palestinians.

The home affairs minister, Tony Burke – whose refusal of a travel visa for the far-right Knesset member Simcha Rothman stoked criticism from "Israel" – backed in his decision and criticized Netanyahu over the war in Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians have been martyred in "Israel’s" war.

“Strength is not measured by how many people you can blow up or how many children you can leave hungry,” Burke told Radio National on Wednesday.

“Strength is much better measured by exactly what prime minister Anthony Albanese has done, which is when there’s a decision that we know 'Israel' won’t like, he goes straight to Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Burke’s comments came the morning after Netanyahu escalated the standoff with Australia and condemned Albanese.

On X, Netanyahu’s office wrote: “History will remember Albanese for what he is: A weak politician who betrayed 'Israel' and abandoned Australia’s Jews.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Albanese said he wouldn’t take Netanyahu’s comments personally.

“We had a long discussion prior to the cabinet meeting which was held last Monday morning. At that time, I gave prime minister Netanyahu a clear indication of my view and Australia’s view going forward … I gave him the opportunity to outline what political solution there was,” he told reporters.

“I don’t take these things personally. I engage with people diplomatically, he [Netanyahu] has had similar things to say about other leaders.”