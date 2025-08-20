Trump: Putin-Zelensky Should Meet without Me

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine should meet one-on-one before a potential three-way peace summit.

Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday and hosted Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky in Washington three days later.

He insisted that the sides begin working toward a lasting peace without achieving a ceasefire first, as some European leaders have suggested.

“I had a very successful meeting with President Putin. I had a very successful meeting with President Zelensky. And now I thought it would be better if they met without me, just to see, I want to see what goes on,” Trump said on Mark Levin’s radio show on Tuesday.

He said the two had a very difficult relationship, describing it as "very bad," and added that if needed — which he believed was likely — he would step in and could probably get the deal closed.

Zelensky told reporters on Monday that he is ready for a potential meeting with Putin.

While the Kremlin has not commented on the latest proposal, Putin said earlier this year that he is ready to meet Zelensky during the “final stage” of negotiations. Putin’s key aide, Yury Ushakov, added on Tuesday that Moscow supports continuing “direct negotiations between the delegations from Russia and Ukraine.”