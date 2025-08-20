Please Wait...

Normalization on Way: Syrian, “Israeli” Officials Meet in Paris

folder_openSyria access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani met with an "Israeli" delegation in Paris to discuss issues related to regional stability, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported Tuesday evening.

According to SANA, the talks focused on “a number of files aimed at promoting stability in the region and southern Syria.”

Separately, the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that President Ahmed Al-Sharaa met with a delegation of US Congress members in Damascus, accompanied by the Syrian foreign and interior ministers.

“‘Israeli’ Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer is meeting Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani in Paris on Tuesday alongside US envoy Tom Barrack to discuss security arrangements along the Palestinian-Syrian border,” "Israeli" Channel 12 reported.

This isn’t the trio’s first meeting. On August 12, the Trump administration tried negotiating a humanitarian corridor from "Israel" to Suwayda, Syria, to aid the Druze community, according to US and "Israeli" officials.

Moreover, "Israeli" reserve colonel Moshe Elad previously disclosed ongoing discussions regarding a potential security agreement between "Israel" and Syria, centered on intelligence cooperation to fight “Hezbollah and Iranian influence in the region”.

