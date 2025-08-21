- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
In Gaza: Who Wasn’t Murdered by ’Israel’, Was Injured
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_timeone day ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
In Gaza, the "Israeli" war causes amputations for 30 Palestinians each day.
Comments
- Related News