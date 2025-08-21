Please Wait...

In Gaza: Who Wasn’t Murdered by ’Israel’, Was Injured

folder_openInfograph-Reader access_timeone day ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

In Gaza, the "Israeli" war causes amputations for 30 Palestinians each day.

In Gaza: Who Wasn't Murdered by 'Israel', Was Injured

In Gaza: Who Wasn't Murdered by 'Israel', Was Injured

