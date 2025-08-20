Out of Stock: Pentagon Seeks $3.5B After ‘Israeli’ War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon plans to spend over $3.5 billion to replenish stocks and sustain West Asia operations after "Israel’s" repeated actions, mainly following Iran’s April 2024 missile strike, Bloomberg reports.

Labeled as "emergency budget requests," the allocations cover both advanced weaponry and routine logistical needs. These include replenishing interceptors, maintaining radar systems, refurbishing naval vessels, and transporting munitions.

The report details that a significant portion of the emergency funds is earmarked for restocking missile interceptors used during Iran's retaliatory Operation True Promise 1, including at least $1 billion directed toward RTX Corp.’s Standard Missile series, especially the advanced "SM-3 IB Threat Upgrade" variant.

It is worth noting that each interceptor costs $9–12 million and was used by US Navy ships to defend “Israeli” targets. Additionally, $1.4 million covers transporting new SM-3 IB rounds from the US to a secret location.

Two US Navy destroyers, USS Arleigh Burke and USS The Sullivans, fired SM-3 missiles defending “Israel” in the Eastern Mediterranean, supported by a land-based Army unit deploying THAAD interceptors against Iranian missiles, Bloomberg reports.

The funding request follows Iran’s April 2024 retaliation against “Israeli” aggression, involving over 110 ballistic missiles, 30 cruise missiles, and 150 drones, prompting a major US military response to support “Israel”.

Bloomberg reports the budget justifies costs to US Central Command for military actions and operations carried out “at ‘Israel’s’ request or in coordination” during Iran’s retaliation.

The largest replenishment request is about $1 billion for RTX’s Standard Missiles, heavily used in April’s missile defense and crucial for future regional readiness.

The second-largest allocation, $204 million, is designated for acquiring additional THAAD missile interceptors produced by Lockheed Martin Corp. Each unit carries a production cost of approximately $12.7 million.

An additional $9.2 million is requested for THAAD’s TPY-2 radar maintenance, including replacing eight engines and alternators after wear from a recent undisclosed deployment.

The Pentagon’s budget shows ongoing US military support for “Israel” amid regional tensions. Separate from $4.2 billion in arms sent to “Israel” since October 2023, this request highlights the long-term costs of US involvement.