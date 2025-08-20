“Israeli” Report: Yemeni Blockade Prevents ‘Eilat’ Rail Plans

By Staff, Agencies

The naval blockade imposed by Yemen’s armed forces [YAF] has undermined the economic viability of a planned railway project to connect the port city of "Eilat" with the central and northern parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an "Israeli" newspaper revealed.

Hebrew-language daily business newspaper The Marker said on Tuesday that the repercussions of the Yemeni blockade, which has completely shut down the port of "Eilat" since the beginning of "Israel’s" aggression on Gaza, extend beyond halting trade to diminishing "Israeli" infrastructure projects.

The report underlined that implementing the railway project depends on the "Israeli" cabinet’s approval to finance it as construction preparations alone would take two years, while its completion could require at least a full decade, at a time that the entity’s railway contractor is already suffering from major malfunctions.

The feasibility study for the “Eilat” train line showed the project’s benefits would fall short due to the near-total closure of the southern port caused by Yemen’s naval blockade on the Red Sea.

“The economic feasibility of the line is questionable, and the project is difficult to implement," it added.

“Construction work is expected to take at least a decade, and is expected to be carried out under sensitive conditions, as environmental organizations will oppose the damage to nature reserves, wildlife areas, and water flow."

Last weekend, the "Israeli" transport minister, Miri Regev, described “Eilat’s” railway connectivity plan as a “historic step” and said the project was forging ahead at a rapid pace.

"A historic step to connect 'Israel' from 'Kiryat Shmona' to 'Eilat' via railways is crystallizing, and we are progressing at a rapid pace, and everything will be connected soon, only in this way will we alleviate road congestion and improve communication and connectivity throughout the [occupied territories]," Regev said in a statement.

“The project is expected to significantly increase the volume of goods transported to and from 'Eilat' port, provide a fast and safe alternative to land transport, reduce truck and heavy vehicle traffic volumes, and improve safety levels on southern roads."

The spokesperson for the YAF announced on July 28 the launch of the fourth phase of their naval siege against "Israel", vowing to target all ships connected to companies that trade with the illegal entity until the Zionist entity ends its brutal aggression and blockade on Gaza.

"From now on, any ship affiliated with these companies, regardless of its destination, will be considered a legitimate target for our missiles and drones wherever they may be," Brigadier General Yahya Saree warned.

He added that the continuation of these operations reflects Yemen’s moral and humanitarian duty toward the oppressed people of Palestine.