Gaza Health Ministry Warns of 300% Hospital Bed Occupancy Amid Ongoing Siege

By Staff, Agencies

The director general of Gaza’s Health Ministry has warned of a catastrophic collapse in the healthcare system, reporting that hospital bed occupancy has surged to 300% as "Israeli" attacks and the ongoing blockade overwhelm medical facilities.

In a statement on X Wednesday, Munir al-Bursh said the unprecedented figure reflects “the scale of the health and humanitarian catastrophe we are experiencing today.”

He stressed that the shortage of functioning hospitals, compounded by relentless bombardment, has left Gaza’s medical sector on the brink.

Doctors on the ground echo his warnings, pointing to severe shortages of medicines, equipment, and fuel.

They caution that without urgent intervention, the rising number of casualties will lead to further preventable deaths.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) also sounded the alarm this week, noting that daily injuries in Gaza have tripled since late May.

The surge coincided with the launch of the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an "Israeli"- and US-backed initiative that critics say has failed to address the worsening crisis.

"Israel" halted regular aid deliveries on March 2, alleging that Hamas was diverting supplies—a claim widely dismissed as part of "Tel Aviv’s" weaponization of humanitarian relief against civilians.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 62,064 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed and more than 156,500 wounded in "Israel’s" assault on Gaza.