Pentagon Warns of China’s Expanding Nuclear Arsenal Amid Taiwan Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon has warned that China is rapidly expanding and modernizing its nuclear forces, with estimates suggesting Beijing could possess over 1,000 operational warheads by 2030.

In its annual assessment, the US military linked the buildup to President Xi Jinping’s reported directive that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) be ready to take Taiwan by 2027.

General Anthony Cotton, head of US Strategic Command, said this has fueled efforts to expand land-, air-, and sea-based nuclear capabilities.

China, however, insists its nuclear program is defensive.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang reiterated in December that Beijing’s strategy is to safeguard national security, citing its longstanding “no first use” policy and opposition to targeting non-nuclear states.

The ministry denounced what it called attempts to “hype the so-called Chinese nuclear threat” and stressed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must not be waged.”

According to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, China now holds about 600 warheads and is building around 350 new missile silos, along with new bases for mobile launchers.

Of its estimated 712 land-based missile launchers, 462 are capable of reaching the US mainland. Many others are designed for regional targets and are not nuclear-armed.

The Pentagon report noted that China is pursuing a diverse arsenal, from low-yield tactical weapons to intercontinental ballistic missiles with multi-megaton payloads. Analysts warn the pace of expansion makes Beijing the fastest-growing nuclear power.

The nuclear buildup comes amid rising friction over Taiwan. The US and allies regularly conduct naval operations near the island, moves Beijing views as provocative interference in its internal affairs.

China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, has responded with stepped-up patrols and air sorties.

Washington argues its presence is meant to preserve stability and uphold maritime law, while Beijing counters that US maneuvers threaten regional peace.