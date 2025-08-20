Italian Coaches’ Association Urges FIFA, UEFA to Suspend ’Israel’ Over Gaza War

By Staff, Agencies

As Italy prepares for a crucial World Cup qualifier against "Israel," the Italian Coaches’ Association (AIAC) has formally appealed to FIFA and UEFA to suspend "Israel" from international football.

In a letter to Italian Football Federation (FIGC) President Gabriele Gravina, AIAC president Renzo Ulivieri said the decision was unanimous and rooted in a “moral imperative.”

The values of humanity, he argued, oblige football to take a stand against “acts of oppression with terrible consequences.”

Vice president Giancarlo Camolese echoed the call, rejecting the notion that athletes should remain silent: “People might want us to just shut up and play, but we don’t believe that is right.”

The association pointed to the precedent of Russia’s exclusion from international football following its invasion of Ukraine, arguing that "Israel’s" actions in Gaza warrant similar treatment.

The debate has intensified as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens. According to the Palestinian Football Association, over 810 athletes — many of them young footballers — have been killed since October 7, 2023.

In July alone, more than 40 athletes, including celebrated player Suleiman al-Obeid, known as the “Palestinian Pelé,” were killed.

His death while waiting for aid sparked global outrage and prompted Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah to question FIFA and UEFA’s silence.

International voices have joined the calls. Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, praised the AIAC’s stance as a reflection of Italy’s conscience and values.

Both FIFA and UEFA have come under mounting criticism for failing to sanction "Israel" despite its onslaught on Gaza, even as protests accompanied the last Italy-"Israel" match in Udine in October 2024.

As global scrutiny grows, pressure is mounting on football’s governing bodies to explain their silence and clarify whether the rules that applied to Russia will be applied to "Israel."