Iran Warns of “Crushing Response” as Navy Prepares Major Missile Drill

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s top military command has reaffirmed the full combat readiness of the country’s Armed Forces, vowing a decisive response to any aggression against its territory.

“The Armed Forces are in full readiness, closely monitoring enemy movements. If they make any miscalculation and attempt to encroach on our sacred soil again, they will face a more crushing response,” the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Military Headquarters declared on Wednesday.

The warning coincides with preparations for a large-scale naval missile exercise, Eqtedar (Authority) 1404, set to begin Thursday in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean.

Navy spokesperson Rear Admiral Abbas Hassani said the two-day drill will involve surface and subsurface vessels, aerial units, missile platforms, and electronic warfare teams.

It will also feature precision cruise missile launches, drone operations, and EW maneuvers designed to enhance combat readiness and deterrence.

Hassani emphasized that the drills are based on lessons learned from recent conflicts and showcase Iran’s domestically developed missile arsenal, ranging from short- to long-range systems capable of targeting enemy vessels.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that "Israel" would face Iran’s most advanced missiles if it launched new hostilities.

He revealed that the missiles used during June’s 12-day war with "Israel" had been built years ago, while newer, more powerful models are now ready for deployment.

The war erupted when "Israel" struck multiple Iranian civilian, military, and nuclear sites, killing several commanders and scientists.

Iran retaliated with True Promise III, a barrage of missiles and drones that caused heavy damage inside the occupied territories.

The confrontation escalated as U.S. forces launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22, prompting Iran to retaliate the next day with Operation Glad Tidings of Victory, targeting the U.S. base in Qatar.

The hostilities ended on June 24 after both "Israel" and the U.S. suffered significant losses.

Iran’s military leadership now insists that the balance of power has shifted, with Tehran prepared to respond more forcefully to any renewed attacks.