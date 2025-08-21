South Lebanon under IOF Fire Again

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] continue to rain attacks on Lebanon with impunity, flagrantly violating the ceasefire.

According to reports, an "Israeli" airstrike struck the area between Ansar and Zreriyyeh in Southern Lebanon.

Earlier, another strike targeted the outskirts of Al-Hosh in Tyre, also in southern Lebanon.

No diplomatic engagement or international scrutiny seems to halt "Israel’s" strikes, which persist alongside discussions of Hezbollah’s weapons and Lebanon’s cabinet decisions, underscoring the fragile security situation in the country.

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported on Monday that four Syrian nationals were wounded after an "Israeli" drone targeted the town of Khiam in the Marj'youn district of Southern Lebanon.

In the southern town of Ramyah, local sources said an "Israeli" drone chased Lebanese citizens before dropping a stun grenade on them.

Earlier that day, the invading "Israeli" units reportedly advanced into the eastern area of Mays Al-Jabal, detonating a damaged house. The IOF also fired illumination bombs over Roueissat al-Alam in the Kfarchouba Heights.