IOF Advances on Gaza City, Hamas Warns of Failure

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation entity has positioned forces near Gaza City, aiming to seize the Strip’s largest urban center—but Hamas warned that the occupation will fail to achieve its goals.

On Wednesday, the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] reported launch of the so-called “Operation 'Gideon' Chariots II,” a sequel to a ferocious assault in May that saw the entity heavily escalate its genocidal war on Gaza.

"Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the war’s mastermind, who faces an international arrest warrant for genocidal atrocities, is expected to give the “final approval” for implementation of the operation on Thursday.

The operation has been met with far-and-wide condemnation on the part of numerous countries that have rebuked the entity for sustaining its brutal approach of deliberate wholesale assaults against densely-populated areas.

Critics have cited the city’s hosting nearly one million Palestinians – who have fled there from the ravages of the war elsewhere throughout the coastal sliver – stressing the nearly impossible nature of their timely relocation.

Netanyahu has, however, drastically moved the assault’s implementation timeline forward, ordering the IOF to call up 60,000 reservists and extend the deployment of 20,000 others.

Nevertheless, Hamas downplayed the success rate of the entity’s globally-discouraged scheme.

“The occupation will not achieve its objectives, and the occupation of Gaza will not be a walk in the park,” it said.

Hamas also reminded that Netanyahu was going ahead with carrying out the assault, although the movement has communicated its approval of a recent ceasefire proposal, devised by the United States and presented by Qatar and Egypt.