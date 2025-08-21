The Cracks in the International Order: From Trump–Putin to “Israel’s” Defiance

By Mohamad Hammoud

A Shifting Global Framework

For nearly eight decades, the global system was anchored by a Western-led order, dominated by the United States and legitimized by international law and institutions. This arrangement, born out of the ashes of World War II, promised stability through collective security, open markets, and the rule of law. Yet recent events—from the Trump–Putin summit to “Israel’s” repeated violations of international law—show how fragile this framework has become, and how rapidly the world is shifting toward a multipolar reality. The norms that once underpinned the postwar settlement are no longer universally observed or enforced. What once appeared unshakable now seems contingent, vulnerable, and increasingly contested. The perception of stability, once taken for granted by smaller nations and their allies alike, has begun to erode, creating uncertainty about how far major powers will go before disregarding rules and agreements.

The Trump–Putin Summit: Symbol of US Retreat

The Trump–Putin summit represented far more than a routine diplomatic encounter. It symbolized a reordering of power. For decades, Washington defined itself as the guardian of the “liberal international order,” committed to defending allies, containing rivals, and upholding democratic norms. Trump challenged this legacy. By questioning NATO, downplaying America’s global responsibilities, and treating Putin as a partner rather than an adversary, he signaled that the United States might no longer serve as the unquestioned anchor of the post–Cold War order.

For Putin, the summit was a triumph. It elevated Russia back to the status of a central global actor, legitimizing Moscow’s defiance of the Western system. From Syria to Ukraine, Russia has openly contested US dominance, and the summit underscored that Washington was no longer willing—or perhaps no longer able—to enforce the rules it once set. The unipolar moment of US supremacy is over, and with it the credibility of American-led stability. Beyond immediate military and diplomatic implications, the summit also sent a message to other global actors that America’s commitment to norms and treaties can be uncertain, encouraging strategic risk-taking and opportunism worldwide.

“Israel” and the Collapse of Legal Restraints

If the Trump–Putin summit highlighted the decline of US leadership, “Israel’s” conduct demonstrates the collapse of the legal order that once underpinned it. International law was meant to set limits—binding even the most powerful states. But in practice, “Israel” has repeatedly defied these rules with impunity. Its settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, its frequent wars in Gaza, and its disregard for UN resolutions all expose the hollow nature of the so-called “rules-based order.”

This defiance is sustained by US protection. Decades of American vetoes at the UN and billions in military aid have insulated “Israel” from accountability. Yet the problem runs deeper: when the West invokes international law against adversaries like Russia but ignores “Israel’s” violations, it reveals double standards that corrode the very foundation of global norms. Law becomes a selective weapon, not a universal principle. Worse still, this hypocrisy provides other powers—Russia, China, and regional actors—the justification to pursue their own violations under the guise of sovereignty and security. Washington’s shield for “Israel” not only undermines its credibility but accelerates the very erosion of order it claims to defend. The message to smaller nations is stark: alliances with powerful states may ensure survival, but they do not guarantee protection under law.

The End of the Rules-Based System

Taken together, these two cases illustrate the same transformation. The Trump–Putin summit revealed a retreating America, unsure of its global mission. “Israel’s” impunity reflects the weakness of international law, once held up as the moral pillar of the order. Both show that the system created after 1945—one built on US dominance and legal frameworks—is unraveling.

Instead, the world is drifting toward multipolarity.

Power is increasingly distributed among several major actors, including the US, Russia, China, the EU and regional powers such as Turkey, Iran, and India. In such a world, rules are less important than raw power and strategic alliances. The authority of the UN, the Geneva Conventions, and international courts wanes as enforcement becomes impossible without US leadership—and Washington itself is retreating. The consequences are profound: weaker states lose the protection of international norms, conflicts become harder to contain, and the space for diplomacy narrows as great powers prioritize interests over principles. Even allies must hedge, as trust in the consistency of US leadership diminishes year by year.

Conclusion: A Precarious Future

The international order is not collapsing overnight, but the cracks are undeniable. The Trump–Putin summit signaled that America’s role as guarantor of the system is fading. “Israel’s” defiance of international law demonstrates that the rules themselves no longer restrain those with sufficient backing. Together, these developments reveal a profound shift: the age of US-led unipolarity and rules-based governance is giving way to a harsher, multipolar reality, where power, rather than law, defines legitimacy. What follows may not be chaos, but it will be a world far less predictable, where the absence of consistent rules creates both new dangers and new opportunities for those willing to test the limits.