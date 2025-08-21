US Hits ICC with Expanded Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

The US has imposed sanctions on two judges and two prosecutors of the International Criminal Court [ICC] for their role in pursuing cases against American soldiers and "Israeli" officials

According to a State Department statement on Wednesday, Judge Kimberly Prost was blacklisted for approving The Hague-based court’s investigation into the conduct of US troops in Afghanistan.

Judge Nicolas Guillou was sanctioned for issuing war crime warrants against Netanyahu and former war minister Gallant on charges of war crimes in Gaza. Deputy prosecutors Khan and Niang were also blacklisted. Neither the US nor "Israel" is part of the ICC.

The ICC rejected the designations as “a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution, which operates under a mandate from 125 States Parties from all regions.”

US President Donald Trump imposed his first sanctions on the ICC in February, accusing the court of “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally 'Israel'.” Netanyahu similarly denounced the arrest warrants, calling the ruling “anti-Semitic.”

In 2024, the ICC placed Netanyahu and Gallant on its wanted list after finding “reasonable grounds” that "Israel" had denied humanitarian aid into Gaza, where more than 60,000 people's lives have been claimed since 2023.