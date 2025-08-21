Yemen Condemns Syria– “Israel” Talks as Betrayal

By Staff, Agencies

The political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement strongly denounced on Wednesday the meeting held in Paris between Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and an "Israeli" delegation.

In a statement, the group said: “We strongly condemn what the armed group ruling Syria has done by holding a direct meeting with the Zionist enemy in Paris.”

Ansarullah added that the talks came “at a time when Benjamin Netanyahu announced new escalatory steps to occupy Gaza, while the enemy continues storming and desecrating the al-Aqsa Mosque, and pushing forward with its so-called Greater 'Israel' project.”

The statement further accused the Syrian leadership of “extending its hands toward open normalization with the Zionist enemy, even as 'Israeli' aggression against Syria persists.”

The Yemeni movement described the meeting as “a blatant betrayal of the sacrifices and rights of the Syrian people,” stressing that “armed factions in Syria have proven to be mere tools operating under external dictates serving the Zionist project.”

Ansarullah reiterated its opposition to all normalization efforts with the "Israeli" occupation, urging Arab governments to “stop rushing into the paths of religious and moral betrayal at the expense of their nations, the rights of Arab peoples, and the blood of martyrs.”

“Syria was once unbreakable and must remain so,” the statement concluded, warning that “anyone who thinks they can escape the enemy’s expansionist project is delusional and will reap nothing but loss.”

The remarks followed Syrian state media reports that al-Shaibani met with an "Israeli" delegation in Paris to discuss de-escalation, non-interference in Syria, the Suwayda ceasefire, and reviving the 1974 disengagement deal.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with a delegation of US Congress members in Damascus, accompanied by the Syrian foreign and interior ministers.

According to "Israeli" Channel 12, "Israeli" Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer met Al-Shibani in Paris on Tuesday alongside US envoy Tom Barrack to discuss security arrangements along the Palestinian-Syrian border.

The trio previously met on August 12 to discuss a proposed Trump-era plan for a humanitarian corridor linking "Israel" to Syria’s Sweida, per US and "Israeli" sources cited by Axios.