US Ready to Resume Iran Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Western diplomatic sources said Swiss Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Luginger has conveyed a message from US envoy Steve Witkoff to Iranian officials in Tehran.

According to the sources, Witkoff’s message signaled Washington’s readiness to resume negotiations with guarantees that no conflict would erupt during the process, nor would any military escalations occur.

Unofficial Iranian sources also confirmed that Tehran received the message from Witkoff, which called for a return to talks on the nuclear file.

Earlier in the month, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that “nothing has been decided yet” regarding Iran-US nuclear talks, adding that the host country for a potential meeting has not been confirmed yet.

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Araghchi also addressed the upcoming IAEA visit to Tehran, noting that the agency’s Deputy Director General will arrive Monday.

Araghchi clarified that “there is no plan to visit any nuclear site before reaching an agreed framework,” stressing that this framework “will be based on the law of the Islamic Consultative Assembly” and that “cooperation will not begin before that.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei clarified in June that Iran sees no justification for engaging with a party actively backing the "Israeli" aggression.

His statement followed the brutal "Israeli" bombing of a residential neighborhood in Tehran that left 60 civilians martyred, including 20 children.

"Undoubtedly, in the current conditions, until the Zionist entity's aggression against the Iranian nation has not stopped, the participation in the dialogue with the party which is a key sponsor and partner of the aggressor is pointless," Baghaei stated.