Cuba Slams US Military Threat against Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

At the XIII Extraordinary Summit of ALBA-TCP Heads of State and Government, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel delivered a forceful denunciation of the Trump administration’s latest measures targeting Venezuela.

Diaz-Canel began by condemning Washington’s actions as a clear breach of international law, accusing the administration of defying the UN Charter and ignoring regional agreements opposing coercion and foreign intervention.

“The imperialism in its demonic offensive shows no intention of respecting the limits imposed by International Law,” he said, warning that such policies threaten global peace and stability.

The Cuban leader dismissed the US troop deployment in the Caribbean as a pretext for possible military action against Venezuela, not a genuine anti-drug effort.

Diaz-Canel warned the move could enable US military or covert actions under Title 50, allowing the president to bypass Congress.

Calling the rationale hypocritical, he added, “The world’s most narcotic state, the United States, promotes this false and disproportionate narrative.”

Diaz-Canel urged nations to stand against what he called an irrational escalation, reaffirming Cuba’s commitment to solidarity and resistance.

He voiced solidarity with Maduro and ALBA-TCP, rejecting US claims against the Venezuelan president as baseless and politically driven.

Referencing revolutionary figures Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez, Diaz-Canel underscored the enduring legacy of regional solidarity and resistance to imperialism.