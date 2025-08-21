PMF’s Al-Fayyad: Ou Forces Key to Iraq’s Sovereignty

By Staff, Agencies

The chief of the Popular Mobilization Forces [PMF] in Iraq Faleh Al-Fayyad reaffirmed that the force is purely Iraqi, focused solely on protecting the country’s sovereignty and stability, with no involvement in foreign wars.

In a televised interview, Al-Fayyad stressed that the PMF was formed to counter internal threats and operates under Iraq’s national command structure.

Al-Fayyad affirmed the PMF law was drafted solely by Iraqis, with input from defense experts, denying any foreign involvement.

“There are parties that are confusing the passage of the current law,” he said, noting that the Popular Mobilization Authority does not possess the authority to legislate it, but expressed hope that its approval would be expedited through parliament.

The PMF chief denied involvement in recent Gaza or Iran conflicts and rejected foreign links, attributing such claims to regional bias and the PMF’s firm stance against the "Israeli" occupation entity.

Al-Fayyad praised the vital role played by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards [IRG], led by the late General Qassem Soleimani, in assisting Iraq’s defense against terrorism.

He noted that this support was instrumental during critical periods when Iraq faced severe threats, particularly at the time of the PMF’s formation in 2014.

Al-Fayyad warned the regional threat remains as serious as in 2014, reaffirming the PMF’s sole focus on Iraq’s security and independence from foreign control.