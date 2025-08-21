Iran, Egypt Slam “Israeli” Gaza Occupation Plan

By Staff, Agencies

Iran and Egypt have strongly condemned "Israel’s" “illegal and criminal” plans for the military occupation of Gaza City and the forced displacement of its residents.

In a phone conversation on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, expressed deep concern over the continuation of genocide in Gaza by the "Israeli" entity.

The two ministers stressed the importance of putting an immediate end to genocide against the Palestinian people and the need to dispatch humanitarian aid to the besieged Strip.

Araghchi announced that an emergency OIC foreign ministers' meeting will be held in Jeddah later this August at the request of Iran to address the latest developments in Palestine, especially Gaza.

He said the Jeddah meeting aims to unify positions and take action to support Palestine and confront "Israel’s" expansionist scheme.

The top Egyptian diplomat also outlined the latest efforts of his country and Qatar to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Israel" launched “Operation Gideon Chariots II” on Wednesday, deploying forces around Gaza City to advance its occupation plans. Hamas warned the aggression will fail to achieve its goals.

Hamas also noted that Netanyahu was going ahead with carrying out the assault, although the movement had communicated its approval of a recent ceasefire proposal, devised by the US and presented by Qatar and Egypt.