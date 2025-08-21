Iran Navy Successfully Test-Fires Cruise Missiles in Major Naval Drill

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Navy has successfully test-fired a series of domestically produced cruise missiles during its large-scale naval exercise Sustainable Power 1404, held in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean.

According to military officials, the Qadir, Nasir, and Qader cruise missiles were launched simultaneously from the Genaveh missile vessel and the Sabalan destroyer, striking surface targets with high precision.

The Navy described the operation as a key phase of the two-day drills, showcasing its ability to deploy short-, medium-, and long-range systems against enemy vessels and coastal targets.

The Qader missile, unveiled in 2011, is a radar-evading, medium-range anti-ship weapon with a 300 km range, noted for its destructive power and targeting accuracy.

The Qadir cruise missile provides long-range capabilities, while the Nasir missile is a short-range variant, both designed for rapid deployment against hostile naval units.

Rear Admiral Abbas Hassani, spokesperson for the exercise, said the drills also feature electronic warfare maneuvers, drone operations, and integrated strikes from surface and subsurface platforms.

He stressed that the exercise aims to improve operational planning and command capabilities while strengthening deterrence.

Iran’s naval power has expanded steadily in recent years, allowing it to conduct operations well beyond its territorial waters.

Officials say the growing missile and drone capabilities send a clear message to adversaries, particularly the United States, that Iran will firmly defend its maritime security and reject any foreign intervention in the region.