Trump Administration Sued to Disclose Funding for Controversial Gaza Aid Group

By Staff, Agencies

The Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR), a New York-based legal advocacy group, has filed a lawsuit demanding disclosure of funding sources behind the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US- and "Israeli"-backed aid initiative accused of worsening Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

Launched in May, GHF has faced widespread criticism from international aid experts, who describe its food distribution points as “death traps” that have cost the lives of over 1,000 Palestinians.

Videos and eyewitness accounts have also alleged that GHF staff, including former US military contractors, opened fire on desperate crowds seeking food.

CCR’s lawsuit seeks access to GHF’s financial records under the Freedom of Information Act and calls on Delaware’s attorney general to revoke the group’s charter, accusing it of complicity in “war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.”

The organization also questions whether GHF is tied to the Trump administration’s “Gaza Riviera” redevelopment plan, which critics say aims to displace Palestinians for foreign investors.

GHF spokesperson Chapin Fay has admitted the group is funded by Western European governments but has refused to specify which.

Meanwhile, CCR argues that millions of dollars have already been funneled into salaries and travel expenses for GHF staff, whom it described as “mercenaries.”

“Far from alleviating suffering in Gaza, GHF is contributing to forced displacement, killing, and the furtherance of genocide,” the CCR said in its statement.