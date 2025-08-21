Iran Condemns US Warmongering Policy Toward Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has condemned Washington’s threats of force against Venezuela, warning they endanger peace and stability across the Caribbean.

In a statement on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry denounced the recent deployment of three US Navy destroyers and 4,000 troops near Venezuela, alongside the Trump administration’s move to double a bounty on President Nicolás Maduro to $50 million.

Washington has accused Maduro of being among the world’s top narco-traffickers — a charge firmly rejected by Caracas.

Tehran said the escalation reflects “illegal, interventionist policies” that violate the UN Charter, which prohibits the use or threat of force against sovereign states.

The ministry called on the UN chief and Security Council to urgently address the matter, while voicing Iran’s solidarity with the Venezuelan people and government.

The statement highlighted the Charter’s key principles of self-determination and respect for territorial integrity, stressing that Washington’s conduct shows blatant disregard for international law.

In response, Maduro announced the mobilization of 4.5 million militia members nationwide, arming workers and peasants to defend factories, fields, and cities against foreign aggression.

“We defend our seas, our skies, and our lands… no empire will touch the sacred soil of Venezuela or South America,” he declared, describing US threats as “extravagant, bizarre and outlandish.”

Venezuela broke off diplomatic relations with Washington in 2019, after the US recognized opposition figure Juan Guaidó and refused to acknowledge Maduro’s election victories.

Since then, tensions have persisted, with Venezuela accusing the US of plotting regime change through sanctions, blockades, and now military intimidation.