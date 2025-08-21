China Deepens Engagement with Afghanistan, Eyes Mineral Resources and Regional Connectivity

By Staff, Agencies

China has signaled its intention to strengthen ties with Afghanistan following Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s landmark visit to Kabul, underscoring Beijing’s pursuit of regional stability and economic cooperation.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters Thursday that Beijing “maintains a friendly policy toward all Afghan people,” reaffirming support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty when asked about recognition of the Taliban-led government.

Wang Yi traveled to Kabul on Wednesday to take part in the sixth trilateral foreign ministers’ dialogue with Afghanistan and Pakistan. During the visit, he met Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, and Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Talks centered on Afghanistan’s integration into China’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a sweeping infrastructure and connectivity project that Beijing envisions as the backbone of regional trade.

The Chinese delegation expressed keen interest in developing Afghanistan’s untapped mineral wealth—particularly lithium, copper, and iron—resources analysts say could help secure China’s long-term industrial needs.

According to Afghanistan’s foreign ministry, Wang pledged continued support for Kabul’s stability and development, stressing that “peace and security are essential foundations for cooperation.

” He urged the Taliban to intensify efforts against militant groups, linking counterterrorism to stronger economic partnership.

In separate meetings, Wang emphasized mutual political trust, expanding trade and agricultural exchanges, and deepening security collaboration.

He also reiterated China’s opposition to unilateral sanctions, a veiled criticism of U.S. and Western policies toward Afghanistan.

China was the first major power to appoint an ambassador to Kabul after the Taliban takeover in 2021, maintaining active diplomatic engagement while Western governments largely isolated the country.

Wang’s latest visit reflects Beijing’s intent to position itself as a key partner in Afghanistan’s reconstruction and as a bridge for broader regional connectivity.