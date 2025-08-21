Hezbollah Parliamentary Bloc: Lebanese Government to Reverse anti-Resistance Decision

By Staff, Agencies

The Loyalty to the Resistance Parliamentary Bloc held its regular meeting Thursday under the chairmanship of MP Mohammad Raad, addressing both domestic and regional developments.

In a statement issued after the session, the bloc condemned "Israel’s" “genocidal war on Gaza” and warned of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pursuit of a so-called “Greater Israel" that threatens Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and beyond.

The bloc accused Lebanese authorities of negligence in the face of continued "Israeli" aggression, saying they are attempting to “manipulate the National Accord Document” to turn confrontation with "Israel" into an internal dispute.

It criticized efforts to strip the Lebanese of their right to resist occupation, calling such policies a “dangerous submission to foreign dictates,” particularly from the United States.

Marking the upcoming anniversary of the 1978 disappearance of Imam Moussa al-Sadr and his companions, the bloc reaffirmed commitment to the path of resistance he established.

It stressed that Hezbollah and the Amal Movement remain united “as the two blades of the sword” defending Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

The statement urged reversal of any government decision aimed at undermining the resistance’s arms, warning that "Israeli" leaders’ open threats against Lebanon highlight the existential dangers the country faces.

It called on state institutions to uphold national unity, strengthen security coordination, and mobilize all domestic and international partnerships to defend Lebanon.

The bloc also welcomed the visit of Iranian National Security Council Secretary-General Ali Larijani, expressing gratitude for Tehran’s continued support to Lebanon’s sovereignty and resistance.

At the same time, it rejected what it described as systematic political and media campaigns at home and abroad targeting Hezbollah and its supporters, saying such efforts will not shake its positions or its commitment to defending the Lebanese people.

Finally, the bloc criticized some Lebanese factions for adopting “biased and provocative” stances that fuel division, urging all political forces to show wisdom, uphold justice, and reject occupation, arrogance, and daily aggression against Lebanon.