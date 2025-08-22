Ansarullah Leader: “Israel’s” Crimes in Gaza, West Bank Stem from “Greater ‘Israel’” Expansion Plan

By Staff, Agencies

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, strongly denounced “Israel’s” atrocities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, declaring that they are part of the so-called “Greater ‘Israel’” project pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a televised address from Sanaa on Thursday evening, the Ansarullah leader stressed that the scheme is rooted in falsified and distorted ideology. He recalled the 1969 arson attack on the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”], saying the “Israeli” entity seeks not only to divide and isolate the holy city but to ultimately destroy the sacred mosque and replace it with a third Jewish temple.

“The Zionist plan rests on distorted religious concepts that portray domination of the entire world as a divine mission. Western backers propagate this in the US, Europe and Australia, presenting it as the fulfillment of God’s commandments,” the Ansarullah chief said.

The concept of “Greater ‘Israel’” has existed since the 1967 war, encompassing East Al-Quds, the West Bank, Gaza, Egypt’s Sinai and Syria’s Golan Heights. Revisionist Zionist figures such as Ze’ev Jabotinsky—considered the ideological predecessor of Netanyahu’s Likud—extended it further to include present-day Jordan.

Sayyed Al-Houthi described Zionism as a grave threat to all humanity, stressing that its ambitions extend beyond Palestine to the entire Muslim world, including Mecca and Medina.

He urged vigilance across the Muslim world against such deception, calling the ongoing oppression of Palestinians the greatest crime of the century.

He expressed dismay at global Muslim silence, condemning it as shameful in the face of massacres, starvation, and bombardment in Gaza.

The Ansarullah leader also criticized Egypt’s multi-billion-dollar gas deal with “Israel” as a disaster that strengthens the usurping regime.

He denounced calls to disarm Hamas, saying this aligns with the policies of Saudi Arabia, certain Arab governments and the Palestinian Authority [PA].

Similarly, he rejected US-backed pressure on Lebanon to strip Hezbollah of its weapons, warning that such measures serve “Israeli” interests.

Concluding his address, Sayyed Al-Houthi reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering support for oppressed nations.

He stressed that Yemeni armed forces will continue operations in solidarity with Palestine and vowed that any vessel violating the embargo on “Israel” in the Red Sea will be targeted.