Powerful 1404 Drills: Iran’s Ant-Ship Cruise Missiles Destroy Targets

By Staff, Agencies

The missile systems and naval units of the Iranian Navy have successfully destroyed their surface targets at sea using the Qadir and Nasir cruise missiles, as well as the Qader medium-range anti-ship cruise missile.

The three cruise missiles were simultaneously fired from the Genaveh missile-launching vessel and the Sabalan destroyer.

The Iranian Navy on Thursday launched the two-day major naval missile exercise –codenamed Sustainable Power 1404 -- across the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

As part of the main stages of the military drills, various types of naval cruise missiles with different ranges successfully hit their targets in the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman after firing from the surface vessels of the Navy.

Qader is a medium-range, radar-evading anti-ship cruise missile with high destructive power and remarkable targeting accuracy, which has been designed to combat vessels and coastal targets.

Unveiled in August 2011, Qader has a range of 300 kilometers and is one of the most powerful and precise missiles of the Iranian Navy.

Qadir is also a long-range, radar-evading anti-ship cruise missile with high destructive power and precise targeting accuracy, which is used to combat vessels. Nasir has the same features but is a short-range cruise missile.

The Sustainable Power 1404 drills involve a wide array of naval capabilities, including surface and subsurface vessels, aerial units, coastal-to-sea and sea-based missile platforms, as well as electronic warfare systems.

The spokesperson for the exercises, Admiral Abbas Hassani, said on Wednesday that a wide range of precision-guided cruise missiles with short, medium, and long ranges will be tested to strike and destroy surface targets.

He added that the exercise aims to strengthen combat readiness, enhance planning and command capabilities, and demonstrate deterrence.