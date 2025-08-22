Italy’s Meloni Condemns Plans for New “Israeli” WB Settlements

By Staff, Agencies

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned “Israel’s” decision to allow new settlement construction in the West Bank, stating it is contrary to international law.

“Italy condemns ‘Israel’s’ decision to allow the construction of new settlements in the West Bank. This decision is contrary to international law and risks finally jeopardizing the two-state solution and, more generally, the political prospects for achieving a just and lasting peace,” Chigi Palace cited Meloni saying.

The prime minister stated that the decision to launch a new military operation in the Gaza Strip constitutes a further escalation of military force, which risks exacerbating the already dire humanitarian conditions.

Meloni specified that, instead, what is required are collective efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of captives, in addition to reinforcing international initiatives aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

“Israel’s” Kan broadcaster reported on August 20 that a planning committee approved 3,400 new settling units in the E1 area east of Al-Quds. The project, which aims to link the city with the settlement of “Maale Adumim”, is seen as a violation of the Palestinian Authority's territorial integrity.

“Israeli” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich approved the advancement of the long-stalled E1 settlement plan on August 14, a construction project that would effectively sever occupied East Al-Quds from the rest of the occupied West Bank