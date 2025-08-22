Please Wait...

IRG Chief: Iran at Peak Deterrence, Warns US and “Israel” Against Miscalculation

IRG Chief: Iran at Peak Deterrence, Warns US and “Israel” Against Miscalculation
folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], Major General Mohammad Pakpour, marked National Defense Industry Day by declaring that the Islamic Republic now stands “at the peak of its deterrence power,” crediting the country’s self-reliance and homegrown military achievements.

In a message to Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh on Thursday, Pakpour praised Iran’s defense sector as the product of “faith, innovation, and the tireless efforts of revolutionary youth”.

He stressed that, under the guidance of the Leader, Iran had secured defensive independence and resilience despite sanctions and regional hostilities.

Referring to the recent 12-day war waged jointly by the US and “Israel” against Iran, the IRG chief said the confrontation once again proved that comprehensive defensive power-building and reliance on domestic capabilities serve as the key deterrent.

“This strategy prevents enemies from realizing their malicious objectives and deters them from new provocations,” he stated.

Pakpour emphasized the importance of close coordination between the Defense Ministry and the armed forces, expressing confidence that this path would guarantee a “brighter and more secure future for the Islamic Revolution”.

He also issued a direct warning to Iran’s adversaries: “The Islamic Republic’s armed forces remain vigilant and fully prepared to safeguard independence, security and territorial integrity. Any miscalculation by the enemy will be met with a decisive, swift, and regretful response”.

Iran observes August 22 as National Defense Industry Day, honoring decades of investment in indigenous military technology, which officials say has become the backbone of the country’s deterrence strategy against the US and “Israel”.

Iran UnitedStates IslamicRevolution IRG

Comments

5 hours ago
