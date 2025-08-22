“Israel” Escalates Gaza Suffering: Foreign Doctors Blocked, Baby Formula Denied

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" has barred two foreign physicians, one American and one French, from entering the Gaza Strip, following direct orders from the "Shin Bet" security agency.

Dr. Mimi Syed from the United States and Dr. Catherine Le Scolin-Quere from France were scheduled to return to Gaza on Thursday to volunteer in local hospitals. However, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories [COGAT], the “Israeli” body “overseeing humanitarian operations”, informed them only hours before their planned crossing that they would not be allowed entry.

Syed had previously volunteered in Gaza twice during the ongoing “Israeli” genocide, in August and December 2024, while Le Scolin-Quere joined her during the December visit. Both were part of a mission organized by an American charity deploying US doctors to crisis zones worldwide.

The two had flown from their home countries to Jordan, from where they intended to cross into occupied Palestine and proceed to Gaza. Instead, on Wednesday evening, they were told their permits had been revoked. A nurse accompanying them was granted entry approval but chose to return home, saying there was no point in going alone.

After leaving Gaza in December, Syed gave interviews to several international media outlets in which she condemned the “Israeli” military’s conduct. She recounted being forced to pronounce dozens of children dead after they were shot or struck by airstrikes.

“I think the greatest thing I learned in Gaza is that it's impossible to ignore the truth,” she told Haaretz. "After you see what's happening there, it becomes very simple to distinguish between good and bad.”

On Thursday, Syed said she believes her public criticism played a key role in the decision to deny her re-entry.

“They don't let journalists enter, and they kill the Gazan journalists who are there, so the doctors who come there reveal the truth to the world,” she said, pointing out that “they don't want us to tell about what is happening in Gaza, especially now, when they're planning to invade Gaza City."

The doctors’ expulsion coincided with another obstruction of humanitarian relief. On Wednesday, a truck carrying baby formula for Gaza was turned back at a border crossing. The driver was informed that the vehicle could not pass because it was an open truck rather than an enclosed one, a rule that organizers said had never been previously enforced.

In a similar vein, the United Nations confirmed that it continues to face obstacles in bringing food, fuel, medical supplies, and personnel into the enclave. Of the 79 aid requests submitted last week, only 45 were fully approved and carried out.

The UN has repeatedly warned that malnutrition remains a serious concern, with cases continuing to rise amid an unbalanced diet.