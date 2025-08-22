Please Wait...

Hezbollah’s Raad Receives Aoun’s Adviser

5 hours ago
By Staff

The head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, received Brigadier General Andre Rahal, adviser to His Excellency the President of the Republic, at the bloc’s office in the Southern Suburbs of Beirut [Dahyieh].

The discussion touched on the current political situation, ongoing developments, and the positions of the concerned parties.

 

