- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah’s Raad Receives Aoun’s Adviser
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
The head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, received Brigadier General Andre Rahal, adviser to His Excellency the President of the Republic, at the bloc’s office in the Southern Suburbs of Beirut [Dahyieh].
The discussion touched on the current political situation, ongoing developments, and the positions of the concerned parties.
Comments
- Related News