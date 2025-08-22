Netanyahu Vows Total Destruction of Gaza, Rejects Any Deal with Hamas

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to conquer and occupy the entirety of Gaza, even if Hamas agrees to a swap deal, signaling the apartheid entity’s determination to prolong its devastating war on the besieged Palestinian territory.

The announcement came after the “Israeli” military declared the first stage of its assault to seize Gaza City in the north, branding it a Hamas “stronghold”.

Speaking to Sky News Australia on Thursday, Netanyahu insisted that the entity’s goal of eradicating Hamas would not change under any circumstances. “We’re gonna do that anyway. There was never a question that we’re not going to leave Hamas there,” he said.

Netanyahu invoked the backing of US President Donald Trump, who recently stated that Hamas “can’t stay” in Gaza.

He likened the Palestinian movement to Nazi Germany, claiming it must be “wiped out completely”.

Critics have condemned this rhetoric as inflammatory and dehumanizing, framing the war as one of extermination rather than security.

The “Israeli” leader further declared that the war “could end today” only if Hamas surrendered, released all captives and accepted disarmament and the “demilitarization of Gaza”—conditions that amount to total Palestinian submission.

He brushed off mounting global outrage as nothing more than a “tsunami of anti-Semitism”.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organizations and international bodies continue to sound the alarm over “Israel’s” onslaught.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres once again urged for an immediate ceasefire, warning that Israel’s offensive would result in “massive death and destruction”.

The International Committee of the Red Cross and other aid groups have demanded the entity halt its campaign as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpassed 62,000 since October 2023.

In response to the spiraling crisis, several governments have moved closer to recognizing the State of Palestine.

France announced it would formally do so next month, joining growing calls for international accountability and justice for the Palestinian people under relentless Israeli aggression.