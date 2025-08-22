Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Report: Syria’s HTS, ‘Israel’ to Sign Security Agreement in September!

Report: Syria’s HTS, ‘Israel’ to Sign Security Agreement in September!
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A report unveiled that “Israel” and Syria under Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS] will sign a “security agreement” next September, amid intensified “Israeli” acts of aggression against the Arab country.

Citing senior Syrian sources, Independent Arabia reported that “Israel” and Syria will sign the “security agreement”, mediated by the US, on September 25 with the aim of “reducing tensions” between the two sides.

However, a comprehensive so-called “peace” deal between the two sides is not expected "in the near future," the report said.

According to the sources, the accord will be signed a day after HTS head Abu Mohammed al-Jolani delivers his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Washington is also working to facilitate a meeting next month between Jolani and “Israel’s” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with US President Donald Trump expected to participate in it.

The expected agreement comes as Syria's de facto foreign minister Asaad Al-Shibani held a meeting with an Israeli delegation in the French capital Paris this week to discuss de-escalation and the situation in Druze-majority Suwayda province.

Suwayda has seen intense fighting and significant casualties in recent months, with “Israel” bombing military headquarters in Damascus under the pretext of supporting the Druze minority.

 

 

 

Israel Syria abu mohammad al joulani HayatTahrirAlSham

Comments

  1. Related News
Report: Syria’s HTS, ‘Israel’ to Sign Security Agreement in September!

Report: Syria’s HTS, ‘Israel’ to Sign Security Agreement in September!

5 hours ago
Hezbollah’s Raad Receives Aoun’s Adviser

Hezbollah’s Raad Receives Aoun’s Adviser

5 hours ago
“Israel” Escalates Gaza Suffering: Foreign Doctors Blocked, Baby Formula Denied

“Israel” Escalates Gaza Suffering: Foreign Doctors Blocked, Baby Formula Denied

5 hours ago
“Israeli” Army Data: 83% of Death Rate in Gaza are Civilians

“Israeli” Army Data: 83% of Death Rate in Gaza are Civilians

6 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 22-08-2025 Hour: 04:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot