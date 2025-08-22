Report: Syria’s HTS, ‘Israel’ to Sign Security Agreement in September!

By Staff, Agencies

A report unveiled that “Israel” and Syria under Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS] will sign a “security agreement” next September, amid intensified “Israeli” acts of aggression against the Arab country.

Citing senior Syrian sources, Independent Arabia reported that “Israel” and Syria will sign the “security agreement”, mediated by the US, on September 25 with the aim of “reducing tensions” between the two sides.

However, a comprehensive so-called “peace” deal between the two sides is not expected "in the near future," the report said.

According to the sources, the accord will be signed a day after HTS head Abu Mohammed al-Jolani delivers his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Washington is also working to facilitate a meeting next month between Jolani and “Israel’s” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with US President Donald Trump expected to participate in it.

The expected agreement comes as Syria's de facto foreign minister Asaad Al-Shibani held a meeting with an Israeli delegation in the French capital Paris this week to discuss de-escalation and the situation in Druze-majority Suwayda province.

Suwayda has seen intense fighting and significant casualties in recent months, with “Israel” bombing military headquarters in Damascus under the pretext of supporting the Druze minority.