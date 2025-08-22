China Condemns US Tariffs on India, Vows Support Against ‘Economic Bullying’

By Staff, Agencies

China has strongly opposed the United States’ recent tariffs on India, describing Washington’s actions as economic bullying, Beijing’s ambassador to New Delhi, Xu Feihong, stated on Thursday.

Speaking during an event in the Indian capital, Xu criticized the US for using tariffs as leverage to impose excessive demands.

“The US has long benefited from free trade but now uses tariffs as bargaining chips,” he said. “It has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India and threatens even more. China firmly opposes it. Silence or compromise only emboldens the bully. China will firmly stand with India”.

The remarks follow Washington’s announcement earlier this month that it would levy an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports due to New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian crude.

This is on top of a 25% tariff imposed after trade negotiations between the US and India collapsed. The new tariffs are set to take effect on August 27.

Xu’s statement comes ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] Summit, where he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The meeting aims to strengthen the growing ties between the two Asian powers, which have improved since their leaders met at last year’s BRICS summit in Kazan, following tensions triggered by a 2020 border clash in the Himalayas.

Bilateral exchanges between India and China have picked up significantly this year. Tourist visas for Chinese citizens have resumed after a five-year hiatus, Indian pilgrims have been allowed to visit Tibet, and border trade and direct flights between the two nations are restarting.

Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited New Delhi to hold border talks with his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, and meet with Prime Minister Modi.